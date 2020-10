Gantz is expected to undergo a number of tests at the hospital throughout the day.

In August, Gantz underwent back surgery at Sheba Medical Center for a serious back injury caused during his military service that he had suffered from for years and that had recently worsened. The visit on Sunday was unrelated to the back surgery.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz entered Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer on Sunday after feeling unwell for a consultation with his personal doctor Dr. Shlomo Segev.