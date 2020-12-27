The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Benny Gantz says goodbye to Blue and White rebel Asaf Zamir

Gantz is expected to have similar conversations with Blue and White MKs Ram Shefa and Miki Haimovich.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 17:20
Blue and White parliament member Asaf Zamir speaks during a discussion on a bill to dissolve the parliament, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Blue and White parliament member Asaf Zamir speaks during a discussion on a bill to dissolve the parliament, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met with MK Asaf Zamir on Sunday and agreed with him that he will not run with the party in the March 23 election.
Zamir told KAN Radio earlier Sunday that the party shouldn't be led by Gantz in the election, and he won't run with it if it does. He says the Center-Left bloc should be led by whoever can get the most seats.
Zamir called for bonds on the Center-Left so citizens in the bloc won't have to run for a party on the Right.
Gantz wished Zamir well. He is expected to have similar conversations with Blue and White MKs Ram Shefa and Miki Haimovich, who like Zamir, voted against extending the deadline to pass the state budget and prevent early elections last week.
"I don't regret my vote," Zamir said. "I urged him to do everything necessary to enable the Center-Left to unite in a framework that could run to replace the government."


