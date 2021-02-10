The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 22:39
President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday told the US Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.
The court in November held oral arguments in a bid by Republican-governed states to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, as the 2010 law is formally known. Trump's administration had sided with the states challenging Obamacare. A ruling is due by the end of June. Biden's administration notified the court of the government's new position in a letter filed by Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler.


