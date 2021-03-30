The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden aide affirms US support for Ukraine sovereignty in call

By REUTERS  
MARCH 30, 2021 00:04
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN makes a prank call to his predecessor Donald Trump. (photo credit: COMPOSITE PHOTO BY OLGA LEVI/REUTERS/FLASH90/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN makes a prank call to his predecessor Donald Trump.
(photo credit: COMPOSITE PHOTO BY OLGA LEVI/REUTERS/FLASH90/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in a phone call on Monday with Ukraine's head of presidential office Andriy Yermak, affirmed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and its territorial integrity, the White House said.
Sullivan also expressed Washington's commitment to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's anti-corruption plan and his reform agenda, the White House said in a statement.
It said Sullivan told Yermak that US support for Ukraine was unwavering with Kyiv facing "continuing aggression," in an apparent reference to Russia.
Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and over its support for separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people. 


Tags United States Russia ukraine Joe Biden sovereignty
Palma attack show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 11:58 PM
France: Myanmar security forces committed 'blind and murderous' violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 11:55 PM
Elections: UTJ leader Yaakov Litzman reiterates commitment to Netanyahu
Biden says 90% of adults in US could get vaccination by April 19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 09:53 PM
Iranian motivation to hurt Israelis abroad high, NSC warns - report
Twitter says service fixed after disruption affects thousands
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 07:38 PM
Elon Musk: Starship launch postponed to Tuesday
Coronavirus in Israel: 128 new cases, 1.2% of tests return positive
CDC director speaks of impending doom, warns of increase in COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 06:35 PM
Police detains four minors suspected of stoning tourists in Jerusalem
Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 05:04 PM
Suez Canal traffic resumes - Egypt reports
Knesset denies gov't request to extend Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is at risk of solitary confinement
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 03:31 PM
Thai authorities force back refugees fleeing Myanmar air strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2021 03:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by