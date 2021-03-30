Biden aide affirms US support for Ukraine sovereignty in call

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in a phone call on Monday with Ukraine's head of presidential office Andriy Yermak, affirmed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and its territorial integrity, the White House said.

Sullivan also expressed Washington's commitment to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's anti-corruption plan and his reform agenda, the White House said in a statement.

It said Sullivan told Yermak that US support for Ukraine was unwavering with Kyiv facing "continuing aggression," in an apparent reference to Russia.

Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and over its support for separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.