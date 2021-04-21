Biden & Harris to deliver remarks on Chauvin verdict 'later this evening'

US President Joe Biden, and US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks “later this evening” on the Derek Chauvin verdict, the White House said Tuesday.

After the verdict stating that Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of all three charges of murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, Biden and Harris called Floyd's family to express support, their lawyer tweeted. The statement Biden is preparing to deliver was pre-written and updated, and will contain themes about healing and justice, an aide said.After the verdict stating that Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of all three charges of murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, Biden and Harris called Floyd's family to express support, their lawyer tweeted.



President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊ pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI April 20, 2021



Former President Barack Obama, first and only black president of US history, also reacted to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, releasing a joint statement along with his wife Michelle Obama.



Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV April 20, 2021

Such a decision could be considered a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.