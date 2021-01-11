New CIA nominee Burns widely respected in US, pro-Iran nuke deal

President-Elect Joe Biden’s Monday announcement of William Burns as his nominee to run the Central Intelligence Agency will likely get wide bipartisan approval in the US, but may cause concern in Israel regarding Iran.Burns served in the US State Department for 33 years in key posts in both Democrat and Republican administrations dating back to Ronald Reagan, including reaching Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama administration. "The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA Director," Biden said in a statement.If confirmed, Burns would become the first leader in the CIA's history whose lifelong experience comes from the State Department."Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said. "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."Burns was not Biden’s first pick.But his earlier choice, former acting CIA director Michael Morrell, had been vetoed by some US Senate Democrats for defending the CIA against allegations of post 9/11 torture of terrorist detainees.Instead, Biden appears to have picked Burns due to his expertise on Russia and an impression that he will rally respect and legitimacy both to the CIA and in the intelligence community’s relationship with other parts of the US government.He served as ambassador to Jordan during the Clinton administration and as ambassador to Russia during the George W, Bush administration.Burns was significantly involved in the Obama era negotiations toward the nuclear deal.He has criticized Trump for pulling out of the deal, for the “maximum pressure campaign” and has expressed doubts about the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Chief Qasem Soleimani.In a January 2020 oped for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where he has been serving as president, along with incoming Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Burns wrote, “As we’ve argued before, we’re at this dangerous juncture because of Trump’s foolish decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, his through-the-looking-glass conception of coercive diplomacy, and his willing hardline enablers in Tehran.” “When the deal was in place, Iran remained an adversary—but U.S. unmanned aircraft weren’t being shot down by Iran in international waters, Gulf shipping and infrastructure weren’t being hit by Iranian mines and missiles, and U.S. personnel weren’t being targeted by Shia militias in Iraq,” said the post.Burns and Sullivan also wrote, “Abandoning the nuclear agreement, on our own and with no evidence of Iranian cheating, started a predictable cycle of escalation and brinksmanship. It is a cycle which Trump has accelerated with muscular bluster and ‘maximum pressure,’ unconnected to realistic aims or careful foresight.”