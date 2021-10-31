Biden tells Erdogan request for F-16s must go through US process

US President Joe Biden told Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan his request for F-16 fighter jets had to go through a process in the United States and expressed a desire to handle disagreements between the two countries effectively.

Biden also raised the issue of human rights during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, a US senior administration official told reporters.

The leaders met amid tensions between the two countries over defense and human rights issues.

A different US administration official said on Saturday that Biden would warn his Turkish counterpart that any "precipitous" actions would not benefit US-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided after Erdogan threatened to throw out the US ambassador to Turkey and other foreign envoys for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Erdogan later withdrew his threat to expel the envoys.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)

"President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey's importance as a NATO Ally, but noted US concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system," the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

"He also emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity," it said.

The two men discussed Turkey's request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, which US lawmakers have opposed on the grounds that Turkey purchased Russian missile defense systems.

"The president took on board his ... desire to have them but made very clear that there is a process that we have to go through in the US and committed to continuing to ... work through that process," the senior administration official said.