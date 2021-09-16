The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
14-year-old boy hit by car and killed in bicycle accident on Yom Kippur

MDA: More than 2,500 people sought medical attention over the holiday

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 21:30
People riding their bikes in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
People riding their bikes in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A 14-year-old boy who was riding his bike on Route 4 near Givat Shmuel was killed over the holiday when he was struck by a vehicle, Magen David Adom reported. The 40-year-old driver has been apprehended, Israel Police said.
The driver is suspected of drinking and driving, according to media reports.
The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. The boy was transferred in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah and following attempts to resuscitate the child he was ultimately pronounced dead.
The boy was wearing a helmet and elbow and knee pads, according to an MDA paramedic at the scene. 
Yom Kippur 2019 was also fatal. Two children riding their bicycles were killed by cars that year - Itai Margi, 8, from Tel Aviv, and Riyad Abu Shriki, 12, from Lod.
Israelis take advantage of the Yom Kippur fast day to enjoy time riding their bikes and walking the streets with family, as the majority of the country observes the holiday in some capacity and does not drive.
This year, an 11-year-old child was severely injured in a similar incident on Route 20, MDA said. 
The boy was hit by a jeep near Moshav Beit Elazari and was treated by the pediatric emergency department at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, the hospital said. He suffers from a head injury and other injuries and is continuing to be cared for at the hospital. 
In addition, MDA reported that it treated about 226 adults and children who suffered from broken limbs, cuts and other ailments while riding bicycles and scooters - mostly of them were lightly injured. 
The rescue organization drove 135 women to hospital to deliver their babies. Eight women were delivered en route by MDA paramedics. 
Some 31 people were injured in violent incidents that occurred across the country, including two people who were fatally wounded in Acre and Jisr az-Zarqa, MDA said. 
In total, some 2,583 people sought medical attention by MDA, the organization said.


