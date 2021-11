The bill aimed at limiting the length of a prime minister's term to eight years passed 66-48 in its first vote in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

The bill will now head to one of the Knesset committees, and once approved, it will return to the Knesset floor for a second and third reading, after which it will be codified into law.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday in favor of bringing the bill to the Knesset floor.