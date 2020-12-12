Black Flag movement to Gantz: Time has come to replace Netanyahu

"The situation is ripe for replacing Netanyahu. It's the duty of everyone who sees the endless damage being left behind by the defendant. The State of Israel needs a new prime minister, one who'll allow us to come out of this unmanaged coronavirus crisis, one who'll stop constantly dividing us.

"The idea that Gantz will extend Netanyahu's reign is terrible. We need a different prime minister - not the same endless failure," the Black Flag statement noted.

The Black Flag movement will hold protests against Netanyahu for the 25th consecutive week on Saturday evening. They will start on bridges and intersections throughout the country and continue in three main points: in front of Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, his residence in Caesarea and in front of Gantz's home in Rosh Ha'ayin.

The Black Flag movement on Saturday called on Defense Minister Benny Gantz to act swiftly in order to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.