Trump deletes retweet of supporter shouting 'white power' after backlash

The video on Twitter shows Trump protesters and supporters shouting profanities at each other. After a protester calls a Trump supporter a racist, the man responds by raising his fist and shouting "white power."

The slogan is often used by white supremacists.

"There's no question that he should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down," U.S. Senator Tim Scott told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

The White House had no immediate comment, but the retweet was removed from the president's account shortly after Sen. Scott's comments

The tweet comes on the heels of Trump's hostile response to protests against racial injustice engulfing the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis.

In the tweet, Trump wrote "Thank you to the great people of The Villages," a retirement community in Florida he visited last year.

"It was so profanity laced, the entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about the white power was offensive," the South Carolina Republican added. "It's indefensible. We should take it down."