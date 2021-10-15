The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Seven killed, 13 injured as blast hits Afghan mosque in Kandahar

At least seven bodies and 13 wounded had been taken from the blast site but the number of casualties may rise.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 13:06
A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, killing at least seven people and wounding 13, officials and provincial leaders said.
Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after a suicide bomb attack claimed by Islamic State on a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.
Photographs posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the bloody floor of the mosque.
Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the provincial council, said the blast occurred at the city's Imam Bargah mosque.
He said at least seven bodies and 13 wounded had been taken from the blast site but added that the number of casualties may rise.
Taliban special forces arrived at the mosque to secure the site and an appeal went out to residents to donate blood for the victims.
Taliban soldiers walk in front of protesters during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) Taliban soldiers walk in front of protesters during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The blast, coming so soon after the Kunduz attack underlined the increasingly uncertain security in Afghanistan as Islamic State has stepped up operations following the Taliban victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.
This is a developing story.


