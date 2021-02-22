Blinken stresses importance of two-state solution in call with Israeli FM

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the U.S. State Department said.

Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, "emphasized the Biden administration's belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state," the State Department said.