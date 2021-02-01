The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Blinken: Iran could be weeks away from enough nuclear material for bomb

Blinken said that the administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 16:03
FILE PHOTO: Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran could be "weeks away" from having sufficient material to develop a nuclear weapon if it continues to violate the 2015 nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday.
Blinken said that the Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia. It was the new secretary's first television interview since taking office last week.

He told NBC it could be only "a matter of weeks" if Iran continues to lift restraints in the JCPOA that the United States pulled out of under President Donald Trump.
In an interview with NBC News, taped on Sunday, Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow as it reviewed the ongoing situation involving jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian election interference, the Solar Wind Hack and alleged bounties against US soldiers in Afghanistan.
On Sunday, Iran rejected any new negotiations or changes to the participants in Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, after French President Emmanuel Macron said new talks should include Saudi Arabia.
The remarks came after the White House confirmed that veteran diplomat Robert Malley was named special US envoy for Iran. A key member of former president Barack Obama’s nuclear negotiating team, Malley is a controversial figure in Israel, where he is viewed as soft on Tehran and tough on Jerusalem.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted by state media on Saturday as saying: “The nuclear accord is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that is non-negotiable, and parties to it are clear and unchangeable.”
President Joe Biden’s new administration has said it would rejoin the deal, which the Trump administration left in 2018, but only after Tehran resumes full compliance with its terms.
“It is clear the Iranians are playing hardball, which is why the pressure on them cannot let up,” said an Israeli official. “There’s only a hope the Iranians will compromise if they believe that’s the only way the pressure will be lifted. If pressure is lifted prematurely, one can expect no concessions from the Iranians whatsoever.”
During his confirmation hearings, Blinken said the Biden administration would consult with its allies in the Middle East, including Israel, before engaging in talks with Iran. Israeli officials have expressed hope that this means there will be a positive dialogue moving forward, and emphasized the need to completely stop Iran’s nuclear program.
Formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal completed by Iran and six major powers committed Iran to restricting its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief from the United States and others. Israel and Gulf Arab states strongly opposed the deal as not being stringent enough.


