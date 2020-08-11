The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White backs down from ultimatum, anti-Netanyahu bill

The bill would have prevented anyone indicted of serious crimes - including Netanyahu, who has been indicted for fraud, bribery and breach of trust - from forming a government.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 14:18
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Less than an hour before Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's 24 hour ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to end, Gantz's party announced it would not vote for Opposition leader Yair Lapid's so-called anti-BiBi bill when it comes to a vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.
The bill would prevent anyone indicted of serious crimes - including Netanyahu, who has been indicted for fraud, bribery and breach of trust - from forming a government. The Likud had warned Gantz that if he allowed his MKs to vote for the bill, elections would be initiated immediately.
"Our opinion on this matter has not and will not change, but at this time, all the bill would accomplish is destabilizing the political system even further," Blue and White said in a statement. "At this time of one of the worst crises in the history of the state, we decided to do everything possible to prevent elections that would bring about an economic disaster and tear Israeli society apart."
Blue and White called on the Likud and all other factions to pass a state budget as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the state budget deadline extension bill received permission on Tuesday morning from the Knesset House Committee to come to its first vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday. Following a stormy debate, the bill received the permission in a 10 to four vote.
The bill's sponsor, MK Zvi Hauser, lamented that both Likud and Blue and White were telling their supporters how right they were instead of sitting together and reaching an agreement on a new state budget.
"The only question about my bill is whether to punish the public by enabling elections that they don't want and would cost NIS 5 billion," Hauser said.
The bill would postpone the deadline for passing a state budget from August 25 to December 3.
Gantz had called upon Netanyahu on Monday to pass the bill into law within 24 hours
Speaking to his Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset, Gantz praised Netanyahu for endorsing the initial readings of the extension bill late Sunday night. But he noted that Netanyahu did not commit to supporting the final readings and passing the bill into law.
“Remove the threat of elections from the public agenda and instead of making them continue to panic, give the people the certainty, security and trust that they deserve,” Gantz said in a plea to the prime minister.
Gantz’s associates said that if Netanyahu does not take steps toward passing the budget extension into law, “his bluff will be revealed” and helping Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid pass the so-called “Anti-Bibi bill” on Wednesday was still a possibility.
Responding to Gantz, Netanyahu told his Likud faction that a new state budget could be passed not only within 24 hours but within 24 minutes. He said the Anti-Bibi bill belonged in Iran or North Korea and sources close to the prime minister said the legislation had zero chance of passing into law.
“The only impact of Gantz voting for the bill would be that he would drag Israel to elections,” a source close to Netanyahu said.
In a speech in the Knesset plenum, Lapid dared Gantz to support his bill.
“Blue and White, he’s playing with you,” Lapid said. “Haven’t you had enough of being puppets? It’s a law that you’re signed on to. Your lawyer wrote it. If you want to preserve some of your dignity and still want to call yourselves honest, then come on Wednesday and vote for the law. Pass it and then maybe we can sit and talk about what we do next.”
Gantz warned that going to a fourth election in 19 months during health and economic crises could cause a civil war.
“Whoever loves Israel does not take it to elections at this time and whoever cares about Israel will not take steps that will bring about an economic collapse,” Gantz said. “Agreements that are not worth the paper they are written on are not real agreements. “Elections now would spit in the face of nine million Israeli citizens.”
In a speech to a Union of Local Authorities conference on Monday, Netanyahu said a functioning government was necessary to combat the novel coronavirus as quickly as necessary.
“When Hauser asked me to give stabilizing the government another chance to help fight the coronavirus, I said I am ready,” Netanyahu said. “I think every effort must be made to prevent elections, stabilize the government, fight corona and open the economy.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by