On Monday, a bill will be proposed to allow until the end of the year for a 2020 budget to be passed and until January 5 for a 2021 budget to be passed. If the budgets are not passed in time, the Knesset will disperse and elections will be held on March 23, according to the proposed legislation.

Blue and White MK Asaf Zamir is expected to oppose efforts by the Blue and White Party and the Likud Party to delay the dispersal of the Knesset on Monday, according to KAN news. MKs Ram Shefa and Miki Haimovitch are expected to join Zamir in opposing the bill which would delay the dispersal.