Bnei Brak municipality called on people who aren't at risk to vaccinate

Although's Israel's vaccination campaign is currently supposed to focus only on at-risk populations, the Bnei Brak municipality in recent days has called on all residents to get vaccinated, despite the fact that most of them are not required to do so according to the Health Ministry.

In a recording published on Thursday by N12, the director of the municipality's education department contacted the city's residents by phone, telling them that "insured persons at Clalit Health Services will be given the opportunity to be vaccinated today from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the fund's branch without age limit. As for those insured with Leumit Health Care Services, you can get vaccinated at the branch today, tomorrow and Saturday night."

