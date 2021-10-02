The body of a missing 17-year-old girl was found partially buried near a park in Kiryat Motzkin on Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the scene and found the body after a construction worker reported suspicious activity, and what appeared to be a freshly dug grave, in the area, Walla News reported.

The girl was first reported missing from her hometown of Or Akiva on Friday, and a 49-year-old man, a staff member at a psychiatric hospital in Haifa, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to Army Radio, the girl had been staying in a youth shelter due to mental health problems at the time of her disappearance.