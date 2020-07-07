Boris Johnson urges Netanyahu to step back from annexation

The prime minister warned that plans to annex parts of the West Bank would violate international law and threaten Israel's security and peace efforts.

"There is another way," urged Johnson in the article, pushing for the renewal of peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis. "I followed with great sadness the proposals for annexing Palestinian territory. As a friend, admirer and supporter of Israel for many years, I fear that these proposals won't achieve their goal of securing Israel's borders, and will even be against [Israel's] long term interests."