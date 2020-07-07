Boris Johnson urges Netanyahu to step back from annexation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday about annexation, according to KAN news.
Johnson expressed concerns about the annexation plan and urged Netanyahu to return to negotiations with the Palestinians. The British prime minister warned that annexation could push back the chances for peace.
Netanyahu told Johnson that Israel is ready to hold negotiations on the basis of the Trump administration's peace plan, "which is a creative and realistic plan and doesn't copy the failed formulas of the past," according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.
Johnson and Netanyahu agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries in all fields, especially in increasing cooperation concerning the coronavirus outbreak.In an article in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper last week, Johnson made a plea to the Israeli government not to annex parts of the West Bank and to instead return to the negotiating table.
"There is another way," urged Johnson in the article, pushing for the renewal of peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis. "I followed with great sadness the proposals for annexing Palestinian territory. As a friend, admirer and supporter of Israel for many years, I fear that these proposals won't achieve their goal of securing Israel's borders, and will even be against [Israel's] long term interests."
The prime minister warned that plans to annex parts of the West Bank would violate international law and threaten Israel's security and peace efforts.