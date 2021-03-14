Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies age 66

Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66.The news was announced by Hagler's wife, Kay, on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page, writing that "my beloved husband, Marvelous Marvin, passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire." The cause of death is unknown.Hagler is widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time, and arguably the greatest middleweight of all time, having dominated the weight-class in the 1980s. Among his most memorable bouts in the ring were in 1985 against Thomas Hearns, a brutal match known as "The War" that only lasted three rounds, as well as his bout against the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard, who ended up taking the title from him, though the match was mired in controversy with many believing the decision win should have gone to Hagler.
Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous Marvin Hagler in 1982, retired with a record of 62-3-2, 52 of which were won by knockout. He is also widely thought to have had the best "chin," having only been knocked down a single time in his career, though even that knockdown is a matter of debate.
Man. Rest In Peace, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. A boxing legend. An icon. One of the very best. And one half of one of the greatest rounds in the history of any fight sport. Damn. pic.twitter.com/vAGG9L2Kgc— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 14, 2021
He is survived by his wife and five children.This is a developing story.