Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies age 66

He is widely regarded as one of the best of all time, and arguably the best middleweight of all time.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 14, 2021 02:40
Former boxing world champion Marvin Hagler of the US waves before a WBA Middleweight World Championship match between Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan and Nobuhiro Ishida of Japan in Monte Carlo, early March 31, 2013. (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Former boxing world champion Marvin Hagler of the US waves before a WBA Middleweight World Championship match between Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan and Nobuhiro Ishida of Japan in Monte Carlo, early March 31, 2013.
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
 Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66.
The news was announced by Hagler's wife, Kay, on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club Facebook page, writing that "my beloved husband, Marvelous Marvin, passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire."
The cause of death is unknown.
Hagler is widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time, and arguably the greatest middleweight of all time, having dominated the weight-class in the 1980s. Among his most memorable bouts in the ring were in 1985 against Thomas Hearns, a brutal match known as "The War" that only lasted three rounds, as well as his bout against the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard, who ended up taking the title from him, though the match was mired in controversy with many believing the decision win should have gone to Hagler.

Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous Marvin Hagler in 1982, retired with a record of 62-3-2, 52 of which were won by knockout. He is also widely thought to have had the best "chin," having only been knocked down a single time in his career, though even that knockdown is a matter of debate.
He is survived by his wife and five children.
This is a developing story.


