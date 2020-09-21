Bulgarian court hands down life imprisonment for Hezbollah terrorists

Two Hezbollah operatives were sentenced in absentia to life in prison on Monday by a Bulgarian court for blowing up a bus in Burgas, Bulgaria in 2012 killing five Israeli and their Bulgarian-Muslim bus driver.The sentence may bring to an end a terror saga which shook Europe to its foundations for its audacity, but leaves the families of the victims and Israel partially unsatisfied because Hezbollah itself was not formally indicted or convicted. At a July 2019 anniversary ceremony for the victims, families of the victims had demanded that Hezbollah itself be charged for terror in the Bulgarian trial.In his speech, Kobi Price, one of the family members, noted that, “three years ago…four years after the attack, the criminal trial opened…In the indictment…only two attackers” were charged.“We the mourning families ask the Government of Bulgaria to rise above narrow political considerations and to add the terror organization Hezbollah to the indictment without delay,” said Price.Price continued, “Without Hezbollah, there is no morality in the trial. Without Hezbollah, the trial is ineffective. Without Hezbollah, there is no justice for the murdered victims.” In January 2018, The Jerusalem Post exclusively disclosed that the Bulgarian state prosecution had decided not to charge Hezbollah as an organization with involvement in the 2012 bomb attack at the Burgas airport that killed the five Israelis and their Bulgarian bus driver, while wounding 32 other Israelis. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Instead, the prosecutor indicted the two men allegedly involved in the attack as if they were terrorists or even regular criminals who acted without connection to an organization. The word “Hezbollah” does not appear in the indictment.In addition, the indictment did not mention standard terrorism offenses such as “acting as part of a terrorist organization” or connecting the murder offense to terrorism, referring instead to merely disturbing public order.Sources close to the case told the Post at the time that when the Bulgarian prosecutor on the case was confronted with these anomalies, he claimed that no one provided him with evidence demonstrating Hezbollah’s involvement.This directly contradicted evidence that came to light immediately after the attack from Bulgarian Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov naming Hezbollah as the culprit.In 2013, Tsvetanov’s successor, Tsvetlin Yovchev, told reporters before a commemoration ceremony, “There are clear signs that say Hezbollah is behind the Burgas bombing.”Also in 2013, then-Bulgarian foreign minister Nikolay Mladenov and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both confirmed the solid evidence linking Hezbollah to the Burgas attack.Bulgaria’s investigation into the Burgas bombing even led to the EU to place Hezbollah’s armed wing on its blacklist.The ruling party in Bulgaria has changed numerous times since 2012 with some observers saying politics has hamstringed the trial which is still ongoing.The Post previously reported that Bulgaria sent extradition orders to Lebanon’s government regarding the two Hezbollah operatives charged with the act of terrorism. The Lebanese-Australian Meliad Farah and Lebanese-Canadian Hassan El Hajj Hassan, who are suspected of blowing up the tour bus in Burgas, Bulgaria, are believed to be in Lebanon. Benjamin Weinthal and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story.