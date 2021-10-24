Canadian vessel on fire, expelling toxic gas into sea - report

A Canadian vessel, the Zim Kingson, has multiple shipping containers on fire, which has left crew members stranded on its journey to Vancouver. The ship is currently expelling toxic gas, according to a Saturday night notice by the Navigational Warnings department of the Canadian government.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in British Columbia said they evacuated 16 crew members, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, or CBC. On Thursday, the ship lost 40 of its shipping containers to sea, Global News reported.

According to the coast guard, two shipping containers were damaged by fire on the Zim Kingston. According to the CDC, that number eventually grew to six. Five crew members remain aboard the burning ship.

The toxic gas comes from the more than 52,000 kilograms of xanthates, typically used in mining, CDC noted, including potassium amyl xanthate, which is notably toxic to marine life.