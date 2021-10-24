The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Canadian vessel on fire, expelling toxic gas into sea - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 08:24
A Canadian vessel, the Zim Kingson, has multiple shipping containers on fire, which has left crew members stranded on its journey to Vancouver. The ship is currently expelling toxic gas, according to a Saturday night notice by the Navigational Warnings department of the Canadian government. 
The Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in British Columbia said they evacuated 16 crew members, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, or CBC. On Thursday, the ship lost 40 of its shipping containers to sea, Global News reported.
According to the coast guard, two shipping containers were damaged by fire on the Zim Kingston. According to the CDC, that number eventually grew to six. Five crew members remain aboard the burning ship. 
The toxic gas comes from the more than 52,000 kilograms of xanthates, typically used in mining, CDC noted, including potassium amyl xanthate, which is notably toxic to marine life. 
The cause of the fire remains unclear, Canadian Coast Guard communications advisor Michelle Imbeau told CBC. The ship is anchored a few kilometers south of Victoria, BC's capital, according to Global News.
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2021 08:27 AM
Coalition at risk due to settlements expansion - Dep. Economy Minister
Driver loses control of car, drives into clothing store
COVID-19 in Israel: 962 cases in last day, 303 in serious condition
Nigerian gunmen attack jail, 575 detainees missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 07:23 PM
Austrian government proposes law to legalise assisted suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 05:07 PM
US nuclear envoy visits S.Korea amid N.Korea missile tension
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 01:14 PM
Prince Charles says "narrow window" to accelerate climate action
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 12:04 PM
Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 11:58 AM
Three injured in violent incident in Haifa
Prop gun in Alec Baldwin shooting had live rounds -police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 07:51 AM
Several injured, one critically, in Negev car accident
Israeli swimmer Toumarkin wins second medal at Doha world cup
Ex-Giuliani associate found guilty of violating US campaign finance law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 12:22 AM
IDF fires light bombs towards Lebanon border - report
