Car drives into Bat Yam restaurant, some injured - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 22, 2021 11:05
 A car drove into a restaurant in Bat Yam Thursday morning, Channel 13 reported. 
Some people were injured at the scene. 
This is a developing story.
