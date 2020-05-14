Soldier seriously injured in terror attack near Hebron

A car ramming attack took place near Negohot near Hebron, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed.The IDF initially reported the terrorist was shot and was in critical condition. One soldier has been seriously injured and is treated by military medics and Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics, the MDA Spokesperson said.According to MDA, the soldier is alert and stable and is on his way to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba."When we arrived at the scene, we joined an IDF medical unit that was treating a young man injured by the car," MDA paramedic Elyashiv Amati said. "We evacuated him immediately in stable condition in our [advance life support] emergency ambulance to the hospital."According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the vehicle was driving in high speed toward a military position near the settlement of Negohot in the Hebron hills area in the Judea operational area.The vehicle then hit an IDF soldier, with another soldier at the post opening fire at the driver. Multiple reports say the driver has died of his wounds.This is a developing story. Maariv Online contributed to this report.