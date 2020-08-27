Category 4 hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Hurricane Laura has made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana as a category 4 storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour is located about 40 miles (70 km) east of Port Arthur, Texas and is expected to move inland across southwestern Louisiana on Thursday morning, the NHC said.