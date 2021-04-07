Charges against soldiers for invasive search on Palestinian woman dropped

Littman said however, that the search was an invasion of the woman's privacy and dignity, urging that the head of Shin Bet discipline the soldiers in their units and look to see how protocols can be improved to avoid similar situations in the future.

Deputy State Attorney Nurit Littman, decided on Tuesday to adopt recommendations by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office and the Police Investigations Department (DIP) and drop charges filed by a Palestinian detainee regarding an invasive physical search of her body during a joint operation by the Shin Bet and IDF forces in 2015.Littman said that the investigation found insufficient evidence to bring charges against the 2 female soldiers who performed the invasive cavity search - one of whom is a doctor - due to a lack of clarity as to who gave the order to perform the search.