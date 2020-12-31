The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

The US Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law."

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 04:16
The US Navy aircraft carriers conduct a photo exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces in the South China Sea August 31, 2018 (photo credit: MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS KAILA V. PETER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The US Navy aircraft carriers conduct a photo exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces in the South China Sea August 31, 2018
(photo credit: MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS KAILA V. PETER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Two US warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway.
China, which claims to democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up US support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations.
The US Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law."
"The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."
This is the 13th sailing through the strait by the US Navy this year.
China's Defence Ministry denounced the trip as "provocation" and "a show of force," adding Chinese ships and aircraft trailed the US ships.
The passage of the ships sent the wrong message to supporters of Taiwan independence and are a serious threat to peace and stability, it added.
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains a high level of alert at all times, responds to all threats and provocations at all times, and resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the ships had sailed in a northerly direction through the strait on what it termed an "ordinary mission." Taiwan's armed forces monitored the sailing and the situation is "as normal," it added.
China's military said it had tailed the last US warship to pass through the Taiwan Strait on Dec. 19, and denounced the mission.
The day after that trip, Taiwan's navy and air force deployed as a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the country's newest carrier, the Shandong, sailed through the Taiwan Strait.
China said the group was on its way to routine drills in the disputed South China Sea.


Tags United States China US Navy taiwan
Cyber attack on US gov't may have started earlier than initially thought
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 03:01 AM
Trump briefed China sought to pay for attack of US troops - report
US slaps tariffs on French, German wines, aircraft parts amid EU dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 01:28 AM
Biden to roll back 'midnight regulations' -transition team
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 09:23 PM
Education Ministry: 10,559 students, 2,017 teachers infected with COVID-19
Syrian state media says 28 killed in a bus ambush in Deir al-Zor
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 07:45 PM
Maccabi to expand coronavirus vaccine target groups
Cyprus to allow vaccinated Israelis to enter in March
Former accountant-general, Yaron Zelekha, announces new party
Ash: Lockdown will likely intensify as COVID-19 infections continue
Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 05:49 PM
AstraZeneca: Working to get vaccine approved in Brazil as fast as possibl
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 04:23 PM
Russia buries Soviet double agent George Blake with honors
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 03:54 PM
Russia to distribute over 1 m. Sputnik V shots at home by year-end
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 03:51 PM
Landslide hits residential area in Norway, 10 hurt, 21 unaccounted for
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/30/2020 03:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by