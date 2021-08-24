The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday - report

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 24, 2021 13:42
US President Joe Biden dispatched the nation's top spy to meet the head of the Taliban on Monday, in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over Afghanistan's capital, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
The Post, citing unnamed US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said CIA Director William Burns met Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday as the Biden administration continues efforts to evacuate US citizens and other allies amid chaos at the airport in Kabul.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Representatives for the Central Intelligence Agency and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Israelis 30 and older can get the COVID booster starting today
German chancellor to sit in on cabinet meeting on Sunday
Senior WHO official says agency only has supplies in Afghanistan for a w
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 01:25 PM
Airbnb to begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 12:21 PM
Taliban appoint finance minister, intelligence chief in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 11:56 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,831 new cases, highest since January
EU increases humanitarian aid for Afghans to over 200 mln euros
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 11:29 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 2,185 soldiers infected
US, UK say Afghan evacuation unlikely to be completed by Aug. 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 09:33 AM
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 01:38 AM
UK has evacuated 7,000 people from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2021 12:37 AM
Proud Boys leader sentenced to 5 months in jail
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 11:46 PM
US has discussed control of Kabul airport with Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 11:46 PM
White House says US working on offering COVID vaccines to Afghan refugee
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 10:27 PM
US in daily talks with Taliban -national security adviser Sullivan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 09:49 PM
