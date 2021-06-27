Coalition chair Silman receives death threats

Coalition chair Idit Silman and her family have been receiving threats through phone calls and texts for several days, her office announced Sunday.The Knesset security officer and Israel Police have been alerted."The threats against me and my family are a product of unprecedented and intentional attacks from opposition members," said Silman.Among the threats sent to Silman were statements such as "you need to know how it feels to be a bereaved mother," and "you need one of your children to die in a terrorist attack."