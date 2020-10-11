The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coalition chairman: Elections are an excellent option now

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 10:03
Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) stated that "elections are an excellent option now" and claimed that the Blue and White Party had breached coalition agreements in an interview with 103FM on Sunday.
"Elections are an excellent option now, the rotation agreement has already been breached by Blue and White and therefore we are no longer committed to it," said Zohar.
On Twitter, Zohar claimed on Sunday that Blue and White had agreed with opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a minority government with the Balad Party and the Joint List.
"Blue and White are no longer coalition partners but a danger to the country," tweeted Zohar. "They are using an empty gun and are willing to risk us all just because the polls state that they will fail. In one word: shame. In two words: shame and disgrace."
Gas explosion flattens building, kills at least 2 in southwest Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 09:55 AM
Government officials to meet with Netanyahu ahead of coronavirus cabinet
Coronavirus: Less than 1,000 new patients on Saturday
Tens of thousands of businesses threaten to break coronavirus lockdown
Two planes crash after midair collision in Tours, France
Dozens of protesters fined for violating coronavirus restrictions
1 fatally wounded in Kiryat Ata drive-by shooting
Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 01:53 AM
Police spread fake claim about protesters seeking tear gas
UAE official says Turkey's army in Qatar destabilizes region
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 12:23 AM
US Democratic presidential nominee Biden tests negative for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 09:28 PM
Former NJ Governor Christie leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 08:15 PM
IDF expected to create medal for First Lebanon War participants
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, death toll at 1,067,766
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 07:28 PM
Only 2,925 new coronavirus cases, Health Ministry reports Saturday
