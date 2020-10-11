Coalition chairman: Elections are an excellent option now

"Elections are an excellent option now, the rotation agreement has already been breached by Blue and White and therefore we are no longer committed to it," said Zohar.

On Twitter, Zohar claimed on Sunday that Blue and White had agreed with opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a minority government with the Balad Party and the Joint List.

"Blue and White are no longer coalition partners but a danger to the country," tweeted Zohar. "They are using an empty gun and are willing to risk us all just because the polls state that they will fail. In one word: shame. In two words: shame and disgrace."

