Coalition chairman: God will judge MKs who don't let corona law pass

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 11:05
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar lashed out at the opposition on Friday during discussions concerning new lockdown regulations that are planned to take effect at 2 p.m. on Friday, warning that those who didn't approve the regulations would be "tried by the heavenly court."
"We are on the verge of a significant jump in mortality and are receiving messages that if thousands come to Balfour, thousands will come to synagogues to pray in Yom Kippur. Anyone who claims that this is nonsense will be tried by the heavenly court," said Zohar.
"There are those who want the demonstrations to continue because it increases mortality," claimed Zohar. "If the law is not passed and the Supreme Court makes a decision that it does not approve the regulations for four days, an epidemiological disaster that we did not dream of will occur here."
Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar expressed outrage at Zohar's comments, saying "Where did you get that from? Don't play with the deaths of people. You're sick." Zohar responded that Avidar "is stupid."
"The chairman of the coalition is a hero of slime, hurling unfounded demagogic accusations," said Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovich. "The fact is that the lockdown does not depend on the law before us. To say this is evil and vain. The public may still be confused by these defamatory remarks. The lockdown will enter at 2 p.m. and the economy will go quiet."
