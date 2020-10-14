The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coalition chairman threatens A-G to cancel Netanyahu indictments

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 10:59
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar threatened on Wednesday that more recordings of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit would be released if Mandelblit did not resign and remove the indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately.
"Everything has already been clarified and I tell you that it's just a small tap. If Mandelblit does not resign and dismiss the indictments we will reveal more things," Zohar told 103FM.
On Tuesday, Channel 12 reported that Mandelblit complained that then-state attorney Shai Nizan “has his hands around my throat” in private telephone calls between 2015 and 2016.
Mandelblit was speaking, in recordings obtained by Channel 12, to then-Israel Bar Association president and confidante Efi Nave, about Nitzan’s decision not to declare the basis for closing an earlier case against the attorney-general.
Although Mandelblit was only a peripheral figure in the affair – which mostly involved a 2010 rivalry between then-defense minister Ehud Barak and then-IDF chief Gabi Ashkenazi over who was the country’s “Mr. Security” – he was suspected of withholding information from police for 24 hours.
"The cancellation of the indictments, the publication of a public apology by the two and the resignation of Mandelblit will not correct the terrible and unnecessary injustice done to Netanyahu and the Likud," tweeted Zohar on Tuesday.
Netanyahu expressed disapproval of Zohar's statements on Wednesday in a statement released by the Likud Party. 
"MK Miki Zohar's remarks were made without the prime minister's knowledge and were not made on his advice. The prime minister did not discuss the matter with MK Zohar. The prime minister disapproves of the things that are not acceptable to him," read the statement.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
