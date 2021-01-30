Colombia to deport alleged drug crime-lord and pimp from Israel

Sali Barmi, an Israeli citizen alleged to be a drug crime-lord and sex trafficker, will be deported from Colombia in the next few days, Mako reported on Saturday, citing Colombian media sources.
Immigration authorities of the South-American country said Barmi was living in the country illegally and won’t be allowed to return for a decade as he poses a threat to “national security.”Allegedly, he and other Israelis were smuggling cocaine from Colombia to Israel and also dealt with sex trafficking and even murder.
It is unclear as of yet how he will be extradited to Israel since the airport had been shut down to protect the public from COVID-19. Barmi is alleged to have taken over the place of Assi Moosh, a very well known figure in the criminal world.
