Passengers will be allowed to leave Israel on flights during lockdown, as long as they bought their ticket before the national lockdown begins at 2 p.m. on Friday.Upon arrival at the airport, a reference must be presented for the date of purchase of the ticket, a valid ticket for the date of the flight and a negative corona check according to the requirements of the destination country.The Knesset passed the proposal of Transportation Minister Miri Regev as debates continue to rage over precise details of the lockdown.