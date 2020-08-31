cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Transportation Ministry announced that Omega will be the company to run a coronavirus test lab in Ben-Gurion Airport, according to Ynet News.Omega, a company that works with Rambam Medical Center, has committed to having the lab working within 45 days. The tests will cost NIS 44.88 and results will be available 14 hours after testing. Expedited tests will be available for NIS 134.64 with results available after four hours.