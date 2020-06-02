Coronavirus: 10,000 students, teachers in isolation and 31 schools closed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 2, 2020 12:54
Some 31 schools were closed, almost 10,000 students and teachers had been quarantined and 217 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
Some 3,723 students and teachers were quarantined on Tuesday alone, bringing the number of quarantined students and teachers from 6,212 to 9,935. 11 new cases were reported and 13 more schools were closed on Tuesday as well.
