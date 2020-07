Some 1,231 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported.As of 10:15 a.m., there have been 33,947 people who have contracted corona. Currently, almost half (15,209) are still infected.Of those who are sick, 118 are in serious condition, including 41 who are intubated,More than 400 people are being treated in the hospital.More people died overnight, bringing Israel's death toll to 346.