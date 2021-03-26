Coronavirus: 830 test positive, 1.3% positivity rate

Some 830 Israelis tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry's morning report, bringing the total number of active patients to just over 11,700.Among them, 470 are in serious condition, 244 in critical condition and 212 are intubated.In addition, the death toll stands at 6,164.On a more positive note, of the 65,406 people tested, only 1.3% tested positive as the positive test trend continues its downward decline.However, the reproduction rate rose from 0.55 to 0.59.