The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Sunday afternoon. The meeting comes after the cabinet has not met for over a week due to tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.The cabinet will meet following the rise in the daily percentage of those testing positive for the virus. There were 1,434 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the last day, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning. Of the 64,787 people screened, around 2.3% tested positive