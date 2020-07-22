The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus peak: 1,977 new cases in a single day; death toll hits 430

With just more than 27,000 people screened, the infection rate is over 7%.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 22, 2020 11:24
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israel hit another coronavirus peak on Wednesday: Some 1,977 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday - the highest number in a single day since the start of the crisis.
With just more than 27,000 people screened, the infection rate is over 7%. Another 303 people were diagnosed since midnight.
Currently, there are 31,313 active patients and 22,920 who are recovered - in total, there have been 54,663 people infected with the virus.
Senior health officials have expressed concern in recent days that Israel might overwhelm its healthcare system.
“We are galloping into the abyss, where we cannot avoid reaching a state where intensive-care units will be at maximum occupancy, and doctors will have to decide who to ventilate and who to let die,” Ben-Gurion University of the Negev professor emeritus Dov Schwartz, a former chief scientist for the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, said Tuesday. “Even if we immediately enact a full closure, we have about three weeks to stop the present situation… We have already burned up all of our reserves with political preoccupation, committees and endless discussions about restaurants, gyms, pools and mikvahs.”
On Wednesday, the number of serious patients was also higher than before: 259, among them 82 who are intubated. Moreover, five more people died overnight, bringing the death toll to 430.
The Knesset coronavirus committee on Tuesday voted to allow restaurants to stay open despite the rise in infection, going against the government's decision last week. Now, the government is considering requesting a court order to limit the activity of restaurants and at the same time will try to get the Knesset to approve its directive on restaurants, bypassing the committee.



