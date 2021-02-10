Coronavirus: Health Min. will start sanctioning the unvaccinated

In order to encourage people to vaccinate, the health ministry is combining two of their public campaign tactics: sanctions and reducing public access to tests, N12 reported.What do sanctions look like?Those who can't prove that they have been vaccinated will not be allowed into certain businesses, barring their access from those services, such as gyms, hotels, restaurants, and cultural and sports centers.The Health Ministry is also working on a plan to minimize the amount of testing centers throughout the country, and make it harder to get tested as well.The combination of these two plans works as follows: anyone who wasn't vaccinated will be required to present a negative test - within the past 48 hours - upon entry to any of the above mentioned facilities.These individuals will also need to pay for their coronavirus tests.