Coronavirus in Israel: 20,827 students, 2,372 teaching staff

Kindergartens: Out of 533,066 kindergarten children, 3,775 were found to be sick. This is 5.09% of all members of the population, while their share in the general population is 5.74%Primary education: out of 1,073,623 students 9,474 students were found to be ill. This is 12.77% of all members of the population, while their share in the general population is 11.56%.Post-primary education: out of 809,876 students 7,597 students were found sick. This is 10.24% of all members of the population, while their share in the population is 8.72%.Special education - kindergartens: Out of 22,678 students, 288 students were found sick. This is 0.39% of all members of the population, while their share in the population is 0.24%.Special education - schools: Out of 31,692 students, 410 students were found to be ill. This is 0.55% of all members of the population, while their share in the population is 0.34%.In total, there are 20,847 sick students in the entire education system. In addition, there are 2,372 sick teaching staff.