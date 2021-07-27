Coronavirus in Israel: 2,112 new cases in last day

Some 2,112 people tested positive for Coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.
This is the highest daily number recorded since March of this year, and an increase of around 700 since Sunday, when 1,414 tests returned positive results.
Out of 90,513 tests, 2.32% returned positive results.
Some 138 people are currently in serious condition, and of them, 26 are currently ventilated.The number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic stands at 6,461.
According to Walla News, the increase in cases has left six localities, including several neighborhoods in Netanya, and one Israeli Air Force base classified as red under the coronavirus traffic light system.
Out of the people who tested positive over the last 24 hours, 203 arrived in Israel via Ben-Gurion airport during the last 10 days, and 152 of them had been fully vaccinated against the virus, Walla News reported.