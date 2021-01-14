Coronavirus in Israel: 22,275 students, 3,435 teachers infected

There are 22,275 students and 3,435 teachers infected with active cases of coronavirus, the Education Ministry reported on Thursday.

Kindergartens have continued to see infection rates lower than their share of the population, while primary, secondary and special education students have continued to see infection rates higher than their respective shares of in the general population.

However, while only 31 schools have been closed (0.62% of institutions) to curb infection rates, 559 kindergartens have been closed (2.7% of institutions), despite their lower infection rates.