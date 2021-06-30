COVID-19: Israel registers almost 300 cases for the second day in a row

Some 293 new coronavirus cases were identified in Israel on Tuesday, out of about 63,000 tests performed according to a Wednesday update by the Health Ministry. Both numbers are similar to those of the previous day as well as the highest such figures in about two months.

In the past two weeks, since the beginning of several outbreaks in Israeli schools, the numbers of new virus carriers identified daily has increased from some 10-20 to the current figures, while active cases surged from less than 200 to almost 1,800. However, the number of serious patients has remained stable between 20 and 25 – in the first half of April they were still around 150.

At the same time, the vaccination campaign has also regained speed. Almost 20,000 shots were administered on Tuesday, also the highest in two months. Over half of them were given to children ages 12-15, whose inoculation is considered by the government a high priority and an important tool to prevent further outbreaks. The cohort represents a high number of current active cases. So far, some 77,000 have received their first dose, out of a population of about 550,000.

Also on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced that two guests who stayed at the Leonardo Hotel in the Dead Sea between June 23 and 26 and participated in the dancing activities at the hotel was found to be positive to the virus. All those who also attended the activities were asked to go and get tested even if they do not show any symptoms or are vaccinated or recovered.

Unvaccinated individuals were required to go into quarantine, while people considered fully immunized were asked to isolate until they receive the results of the test.

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Knesset extended the validity of the laws regarding the pandemic for another five months.

