Some 343 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Sunday, out of more than 49 thousand who were tested, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry added that 35 patients are currently classified as being in serious condition, 16 of whom are intubated. So far, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,428.

Some 5,645,604 Israelis have so far received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 5,177,756 have received their second dose.