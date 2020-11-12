The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: 522 test positive, six new deaths since morning

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 19:20
The Health Ministry announced on Thursday evening that 522 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus since midnight.
In addition, six people died due to the illness.


