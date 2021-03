There were 679 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.Of the 14,403 current coronavirus patients, 500 are seriously ill, with 252 in critical condition, among whom 207 are intubated.The positive percentage rate of coronavirus tests has decreased to just 1.7%.Thus far upwards of 4 million have been fully vaccinated.The overall death toll in Israel rests at 6,131 people.