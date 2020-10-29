The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 688 new cases on Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 07:56
There were 688 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Wednesday the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning.
Some 464 of current patients are in serious condition, with 199 intubated. The death toll is 2,494.
Light aircraft crashes into water near Poleg Beach
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,119
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 08:40 AM
Microsoft detects cyberattacks from Iran-linked actor
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2020 02:32 AM
Two men shot in Lod, one in serious condition
US alerts citizens in UAE, Saudi Arabia amid terrorism concerns
France reports 244 new coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 10:16 PM
Saudi-led coalition intercepted ballistic rocket targeting Jazan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 09:25 PM
Macron orders France back into COVID-19 lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 09:23 PM
Ireland's COVID-19 cases fall to near three-week low on lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 09:20 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 09:18 PM
Shooting incident takes place in Kafr Kassem, several injured
Islamist pleads guilty to Mali hotel, restaurant attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 08:34 PM
US CDC reports 225,985 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 08:32 PM
Biden urges end to looting after Philadelphia Black man's killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 07:37 PM
Spain's coronavirus tally rises by nearly 20,000; deaths up 168
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2020 07:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by