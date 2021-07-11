The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID: Israel to give immunocompromised patients third shot from today

As Israel continues to register a high number of daily cases, the Health Ministry opens up vaccine shots for immunocompromised patients.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 11, 2021 09:43
RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine (photo credit: RRIS STUDENT)
RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
(photo credit: RRIS STUDENT)
Immunocompromised patients in Israel will be able to receive a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine starting from today, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Sunday.
Speaking to KAN Radio Horowitz said that the healthcare providers will determine who are the eligible patients. The opportunity is available for those who are in specific conditions, for example those who underwent an organ transplant.
In the meantime, Israel continues to register a high number of daily cases. If at the beginning of June some 10-20 new virus carriers every day, today we are talking about several hundreds – 531 on Friday, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry. The number of active cases, which had dropped to less than 200 just a few weeks ago, currently stands at over 4,100.
At the same time, the increase in serious morbidity has remained minimum. As of Saturday night there were 43 serious patients. In April, with a similar number of active cases, they were over 270.
In the interview with KAN, Horowitz also said that in the upcoming days Israel is expecting an answer from Pfizer about the request of moving up the next shipment of vaccines.
The current supply is going to expire on July 31 and for this reason individuals under 18 are not going to be able to receive a first shot until new Pfizer vaccines arrive – three weeks are supposed to elapse between the first and second shots. The country currently has some 200,000 doses of Moderna, which are only authorized for adults.


